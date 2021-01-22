North Tahoe Public Utility District welcomes new information officer

Justin Broglio



The North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) has announced the selection of Justin Broglio as the District’s new public information officer.

Broglio comes to the NTPUD from the Desert Research Institute in Reno, Nevada, where he spent the last eight and half years leading communications, public affairs and marketing. Before that, he served as Executive Director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and as a community reporter for the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza newspaper.

“In filling this critical role, we sought someone who could create wide-ranging awareness about the District’s activities and help us enhance our long history of focused community outreach and engagement,” said Bradley A. Johnson, P.E., NTPUD General Manager/CEO. “Justin’s depth of communication skills, diverse leadership experience, and knowledge of our region and our challenges make him an ideal fit for our PIO position.”

Broglio holds a degree in Nature Resource Conservation and Journalism and is an Accredited Public Relations Professional (APR). He has spent the last 15 years working in nonprofit communications and community outreach, public policy, and legislative affairs in Northern California and Western Nevada.

Broglio replaces the late Pam Emmerich, who served as the District’s PIO for more than 15 years before her death in July 2020.

“I am honored to return to public service in the North Lake Tahoe community,” said Broglio. “I believe in the NTPUD’s mission and values, and I look forward to building on the District’s legacy of community outreach through lasting connections with our residents, stakeholders, and visitors.”

Broglio is also a past member of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association’s Business Association Chamber Collaborative Committee, a graduate of the North Tahoe/Truckee Leadership program, and an Advisory Board member of the Sierra Avalanche Center.

A resident of the North Tahoe Lake/Truckee region since 2005, Broglio enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife and two daughters, skiing, paddling, hiking and biking.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District provides sewer and water service to the residents of Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, Cedar Flat, and Agate Bay. The North Tahoe Regional Park, Tahoe Vista Recreation Area and Boat Launch, and North Tahoe Event Center are owned and operated by the District and provide recreation opportunities to residents and visitors.

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District