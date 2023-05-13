North Tahoe PUD hires Harris a HR manager

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District announced on Friday the addition of Kim Harris as the District’s new Human Resources Manager.

Harris comes to the NTPUD from the Town of Truckee, where she served the community for three years, prior to which she held human resources management positions with the Tahoe Donner Association, Tahoe Forest Hospital District, and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

“Recruiting and retaining a qualified and skilled workforce is one of the District’s biggest priorities,” said Bradley A. Johnson, P.E., NTPUD general manager/CEO. “Kim’s extensive experience and connections throughout our community allow her to hit the ground running, which has been critical with our summer hiring. Additionally, her knowledge of the hiring issues our region faces make her the ideal person to help the District plan for our future.”

As human resources manager, Harris is responsible for managing and directing all of the district’s personnel programs, including new employee recruitment and development. She also manages the district’s risk management programs, safety program, and serves as a member of the senior management team.

“I am honored to join the NTPUD team,” said Harris. “The district’s mission, vision, and core values align with my values, the reasons I chose to build my life in the mountains, and I am excited to help others secure a lasting and rewarding career in public service.”

Harris has been a resident of Truckee and Tahoe area for over 25 years. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in economics/business and worked as an auditor for Deloitte and Touche in Southern California before making the move to the Sierra Nevada. She has served on local boards such as Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner, Tahoe Sierra Meadows HOA and Truckee High Boosters Club. She was elected in 2020 to the Truckee-Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors.

Harris is also a member of the Auburn Ski Club Master’s Biathlon Team and enjoys hiking, biking and skiing in her free time.

For those interested in applying for a position with the district, she can be reached at hr@ntpud.org and at 530-553-5413. NTPUD open positions can be found online at http://www.ntpud.org/jobs .