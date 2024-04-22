North Tahoe PUD OKs water, wastewater rate relief

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The North Tahoe Public Utility District board approved a Rate Relief Program providing a monthly credit of $30 off a combined water and wastewater bill and $15 off a wastewater-only bill for income-qualified customers.

According to the NTPUD website, the average single-family water bill will go from $85.14 to $148.61 monthly in 2028. The wastewater bill will go from $51.85 to $87.37 in 2028. Rates are based on consumption.

The Rate Relief Program will cover more than the rate increase for fiscal year 2024/2025, said NTPUD Public Information Officer Justin Broglio. The board will re-evaluate funding for the relief program every year.

For the utility rate calculator, go to https://ntpud.org/utility-rate-calculator/ .

Under California Government Code section 53759, there is a 120-day statute of limitations for challenging any new, increased, or extended fee or charge. This statute of limitations applies to the water and wastewater service rates and proposed charges. It begins on the date that the resolution adopting the rates becomes effective.

NTPUD approved the water and wastewater rate hikes on March 7.

The Rate Relief Program was approved last week during its regular public meeting and will launch on July 1, according to NTPUD’s April 16 press release.

Applications will be available soon on the NTPUD’s website and in person at the NTPUD’s office at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista.

NTPUD has allocated $150,000 for the program in fiscal year 2024/2025, which runs from July 2024 through June 2025. The program will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to the annual funding available, according to the release.

The program will be available for residential wastewater accounts, and single-family and multifamily water accounts.

NTPUD’s rate hike approved on March 7 also changes where the property tax funds are spent. Previously, NTPUD had used part of the property tax revenues to subsidize indirect operating costs of the water and wastewater utilities. The new rate adjustments allow NTPUD to fund these operations through rate revenues and direct property tax revenue into critical infrastructure projects.

“Following an extensive cost of service study, the North Tahoe Public Utility District’s Board of Directors approved necessary annual rate adjustments over the next five years to continue providing reliable and sustainable water and wastewater services into the future,” said NTPUD General Manager Bradley Johnson. “Our existing rates and property tax revenues are not sufficient to fund our operational costs and the needed critical infrastructure investments in our water and wastewater system. Additionally, the new rate structure that will go into effect on July 1, 2024, allows the district to prioritize property tax revenues for critical projects such as water infrastructure to help protect the community from catastrophic wildfire and direct a larger portion of utility rate revenue toward the costs of maintaining our daily water and wastewater utility operations.”

To be eligible for rate relief, the residents’ primary residence must be within NTPUD and be enrolled in the Liberty Utilities CARES program at the same address as their water and/or wastewater services.

Renters and tenants who are not NTPUD account holders can apply, the release stated.

