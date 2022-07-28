North Tahoe PUD to begin waterline replacement project in Carnelian Bay

The North Tahoe PUD will begin construction on the replacement of a main waterline on Monday, Aug. 15, in Carnelian Bay.

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The North Tahoe Public Utility District will begin construction on the replacement of a main waterline on Monday, Aug. 15, in Carnelian Bay.

The project will replace 3,100 linear feet of small 2-inch diameter watermain with a new, larger 12-inch diameter watermain on North Lake Boulevard/California State Route 28, from Gar Woods Grill & Pier Restaurant to Watson Creek. This project is part of the NTPUD’s long-term effort to improve water delivery and provide adequate fire suppression supply to the North Lake Tahoe community.

The district’s water pipeline contractor will begin by staging equipment near Ridgewood Road on the south side of the project area.

This project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 15, and construction crews will be working 24 hours per day during the work week. Construction will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday and continue through approximately 3 p.m. Friday afternoon each week until the project is completed.

This project will create single-lane traffic control and construction noise at night. However, the significant construction portions of this project will occur at night to help reduce traffic wait times during the day.

To provide further information on this water utility project, the district will host a Community Coffee Hour at Waterman’s Café (5166 North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay) from 8-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1. The project team and district engineers will be in attendance and available to answer questions.

For more information, visit http://www.ntpud.org/projects or contact the NTPUD Office at 530-546-4212.

