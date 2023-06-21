North Tahoe PUD to host Walk and Learn tour
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The North Tahoe Public Utility District is hosting the first of three Walk and Learn Tours on Friday June 23.
Walk and Learn Tours give people an opportunity to join NTPUD’s expert engineers and technicians for informative walks and behind the scene looks at their facilities.
June’s event will tour the National Ave. Water Treatment Plant. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at NTPUD’s office at 6000 Donner Rd.
July’s events will tour the North Tahoe Regional Park Well and Tank. August’s event will tour the N-1 Satellite Sewer Pump Station.
To learn more, visit NTPUD’s website.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.