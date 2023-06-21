North Tahoe PUD to host Walk and Learn tour

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The North Tahoe Public Utility District is hosting the first of three Walk and Learn Tours on Friday June 23.

Walk and Learn Tours give people an opportunity to join NTPUD’s expert engineers and technicians for informative walks and behind the scene looks at their facilities.

June’s event will tour the National Ave. Water Treatment Plant. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at NTPUD’s office at 6000 Donner Rd.

July’s events will tour the North Tahoe Regional Park Well and Tank. August’s event will tour the N-1 Satellite Sewer Pump Station.

To learn more, visit NTPUD’s website .