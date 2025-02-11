North Tahoe Regional Park to get new community gathering space

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – A new outdoor gathering space is coming to North Tahoe Regional Park, offering residents and visitors a dedicated area to connect, celebrate, and appreciate public art. The North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) will break ground on the project this summer, following the Fourth of July holiday, with completion expected by Oct. 15, 2025.

Funded by a $250,000 grant, the project will transform an area near the newly completed Tennis and Pickleball Facility and North Tahoe Dog Park into a multi-use space. Features will include an accessible paver patio with picnic tables, shaded seating, bike racks, trash enclosures, and e-bike charging stations. The site will also feature educational and interpretive signage highlighting regional environmental sustainability efforts.

Rendering of new Community Art and Gathering Space. Provided / North Tahoe Community Alliance

“This generous grant contribution, along with our partnership with the North Tahoe Community Alliance and Placer County, allows us to create a space where the community can gather, relax, and reflect,” said Justin Broglio, Public Information Officer for NTPUD. “It will be a place to learn and appreciate our natural environment, history, and cultural heritage.”

The concept for this space emerged during the design of the Tennis and Pickleball Facility, driven by community input. However, a lack of funding delayed the project until now. While the current grant covers construction, NTPUD is actively seeking additional funding for a permanent public art installation—the first of its kind in the park.

If additional funding is secured, the selection and installation of public art could take up to a year. NTPUD plans to collaborate with North Tahoe Arts and the Arts Council of Placer County to issue a Call for Artists, similar to the process used for the Kings Beach roundabout art project.

Serving nearly 100,000 residents and visitors annually, North Tahoe Regional Park is a key recreational hub for the community. The new space will provide a venue for gatherings, events, and educational programs, accommodating activities such as pickleball club potlucks, dog training seminars, and private celebrations.

Like Heritage Plaza in Tahoe City and the Tahoe Blue Event Center in South Lake Tahoe, this addition will enhance North Tahoe’s recreational and cultural offerings while fostering community engagement.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.