North Tahoe resort announces new name

Provided / Everline

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Resort at Sq**w Creek, in Olympic Valley, Calif., announces today its new name and logo to the public: Everline Resort & Spa.

“Our resort is dedicated to fostering spaces where everyone feels welcome. This name change was a top priority for the resort and community and a decision that has been made in collaboration with the Washoe Tribe, who have lived in this area for thousands of years,” said Manfred Steuerwald, general manager of Everline Resort & Spa. “Our new name is rooted in the upmost respect for the Washoe Tribe’s history and ancestors.”

The name Everline encompasses the resort’s evergreen mountain escape that guests can visit season after season, year after year, from a snowy winter getaway to the perfect sunny destination to explore the natural wonders of the area. The name further reflects the resort’s on-site experience that caters to every Lake Tahoe state of mind, through experiences that inspire adventure, exploration, and togetherness.

The new name also focuses on connection – to nature, to self, and to exhilarating shared experiences that help to forge bonds between family, friends, colleagues and other travelers. The design of the logo and artwork evokes the resort as a Gateway to Natural Wonder and celebrates the natural surroundings through a bold durable mark, nature-inspired colors, and texture-forward touch points, making Everline an extension of the environmental experience that stands out by blending in to its natural surroundings.

“Our resort is a year-round playground that every guest will enjoy, from a luxurious spa retreat and adventurous escape to a delicious culinary getaway showing the incredible flavors or our local area,” said Steuerwald. “We have spent time with Washoe Tribe representatives to thoughtfully reimagine the resort’s name. We will be continuing the rebranding process throughout the coming months. Guests can expect to see many visual changes as we finalize the rebranding with an updated website and social media pages, replaced signage, logos, and collateral throughout the property.”

Everline Resort & Spa will still operate as part of the Destination by Hyatt brand.

For more information or to book a stay at Everline Resort & Spa, please call (530) 412-7034.