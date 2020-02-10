North Tahoe rider Nina Burt ends regular season with fifth alpine victory

Top-five times Girls Nina Burt (North Tahoe) – 2:08.26

Sophia Nunez (Placer) – 2:16.13

Faith Mora (Colfax) – 2:21.59

Bailey Haas (North Tahoe) – 2:23.27

Morgan Just (Truckee) – 2:26.72 Boys Tyler Suddjian (Colfax) – 1:53.30

Zac Kuch (Truckee) – 1:53.83

Tommy Ryan (Davis) – 2:01.97

Ryan Donovan (Colfax) – 2:02.17

Tavo Sadeg (North Tahoe) 2:10.31

For the second week in a row, North Tahoe senior Nina Burt showed that when she’s dialed in, the other riders in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation are racing for second place.

Burt dominated the field by nearly 8 seconds today on a difficult, slick course at Northstar California Resort, which hosted giant slalom for a second straight week.

“Honestly, just try not to fall,” Burt said on her strategy going into the event, which was the last regular-season race of the year. “The snow’s not terrible, but it’s not good. When you go on your edges it’s really hard to keep balance.”

The conditions sent several riders crashing to the snow, while many others struggled to make it around gates.

Burt, however, wouldn’t be slowed by the difficult venue, and after the first run, held a commanding 7.5-second lead.

The Lakers senior didn’t play it safe on her final run, posting the second fastest time of the day to finish with a combined time of 2 minutes, 8.26 seconds.

Following Burt’s fifth win in six races, she credited her father, snowboarding pioneer Tom Burt, for the speed she’s displayed this season.

“My dad taught me,” said Burt, who’s been riding since age 6. “He taught me everything I know.”

Burt, who was a state runner-up in giant slalom last year, said her father also tunes her board before raceday, something which proved crucial today on the slopes at Northstar.

“My dad will wax it according to the conditions,” she said. “Or scrape the edges and make them sharper.”

Placer’s Sophia Nunez finished in second place with a total time of 2:16.13. Colfax rider Faith Mora was third with a total time of 2:21.59. North Tahoe’s Bailey Haas was fourth with a combined time of 2:23.27, and Truckee’s Morgan Just was fifth place with a total time of 2:26.72.

On the boys’ side, Colfax rider Tyler Suddjian raced to his fifth win of the season as well. Suddjian trailed Truckee’s Zac Kuch by more than a second after the first run, but managed to battle back to claim the win with a combined time of 1:53.30.

Kuch finished in second place with a total time of 1:53.83. Davis’ Tommy Ryan was third with a total time of 2:01.97. Colfax rider Ryan Donovan was fourth with a total time of 2:02.17. Tavo Sadeg led North Tahoe with a combined time of 2:10.31 for fifth place.

Today’s event marked the end of the regular season for the high school riders. Athletes will now prepare to compete in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation championships, which are scheduled for March 4-5 at Northstar.