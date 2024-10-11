North Tahoe secures 5th Consecutive Regional Golf Title at NIAA 2A West Regionals

NEW WASHOE CITY, Nev. – On Wednesday, Oct. 9, North Tahoe hosted the NIAA 2A West Regionals at Toiyabe Golf Club, where perfect weather and a pristine course set the stage for an exciting day of golf.

The Lakers aimed for their fifth consecutive regional title and delivered an impressive performance, winning the team championship with a score of 407, surpassing second-place Incline by 35 strokes and third-place Sierra Lutheran by a remarkable 50 strokes.

North Tahoe also showcased individual talent, securing three of the top six spots. Junior Addison Jones excelled throughout the day, consistently playing strong golf on the challenging Toiyabe course. She tied her season low with a score of 84, earning the first-place individual medal and the title of West Regional Champion.

Addison Jones preparing to Tee off on #18 at Toiyabe Golf Club. Provided / Kirsten Harris

Senior Baylie Gensburg made a strong comeback, finishing fifth with a score of 97, while freshman Leah Homsy also shot a solid 97, narrowly losing a scorecard playoff to Gensburg for sixth place.

“The girls showed up huge today! We were so proud! Every one of them showed serious grit and determination and has put in a ton of work this season to improve their games and support each other,” Head Coach, Kirsten Harris, said.

With their first-place finish, North Tahoe has qualified for the NIAA 2A State Championships, set to take place on Oct. 16-17 at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko. The Lakers will be vying for their second consecutive state championship trophy, building on their remarkable success this season.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.