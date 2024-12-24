North Tahoe ski team secures lead after stellar showing at Palisades Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The North Tahoe ski team made a statement at the NIAA giant slalom race held at Palisades Tahoe on Dec. 19, surging to the top of the overall standings thanks to strong performances from both their boys’ and girls’ teams. With a full roster in action, North Tahoe scored a combined 1,447 points over two races, surpassing Incline (1,409) and Truckee (1,363) for first place.

Team Standings (Combined)

North Tahoe – 667 (Race 1) + 780 (Race 2) = 1,447 Incline – 712 + 697 = 1,409 Truckee – 747 + 616 = 1,363 South Tahoe – 673 + 677 = 1,350 Douglas – 689 + 653 = 1,342

This week’s races, originally scheduled for Alpine Meadows, were relocated to Palisades Tahoe due to conditions.

“We were pleased to field a full team this week—it makes a big difference in the overall standings,” North Tahoe coach Gretchen Lancaster Sproehnle said. “Our athletes really stepped up and skied very well as a team. It was an outstanding bluebird day, and we are grateful to the crew at Palisades Tahoe for hosting again this week.”

Another notable accomplishment was the ability to complete two races before the holiday break. “This is the first time in several years that we have pulled off our December races, so kudos to the race crew. It’s really great to have two races under our belt before the new year, as our regular season is very short and cancellations due to weather are not always rescheduled,” Coach Sproehnle said.

Rocco Michejda. Provided / Gretchen Lancaster Sproehnle

North Tahoe boys showcased their depth, with standout performances from Jackson Rantz (38.36, 100 points) and Prince Ilano (38.47, 99 points), who claimed the top two spots overall. Five more North Tahoe athletes finished in the top 10, solidifying their team’s victory.

Incline’s Calvin Day (40.36, 94 points) led his team, earning a 7th-place finish, while Truckee’s Trevor Ellis (41.68, 91 points) was their top performer, securing 8th place.

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe’s Olive Wilson (39.67, 100 points) claimed victory with a near-flawless run, while teammates Addison Jones (40.96, 97 points) and Lyla Denis (40.99, 96 points) added to their team’s lead.

Addison Jones. Provided / Gretchen Lancaster Sproehnle

Truckee’s Caroline Ehrman (39.90, 99 points) finished just behind Wilson, while Chloe Byrnes (40.30, 98 points) and Zoe Carson (41.76, 95 points) rounded out the top five for Truckee. Incline’s Daisy James (43.06, 91 points) led her team with a solid showing.

With this result, North Tahoe takes the lead in the overall standings, setting the stage for a competitive season. The team’s momentum and depth have positioned them as the ones to beat as the season progresses.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.