North Tahoe snowboarder remembered after tragic car accident

NORTH TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – After a car accident that ended his life last month, 18-year-old snowboarder, Cody Clemente, is being remembered as someone who wouldn’t hesitate to help a friend. So when a call rang from a friend at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 16, he of course answered. The friend needed a ride home after calls to others went unanswered.

“How Cody passed was a testament to who he was,” the Clemente family said in a statement on GoFundMe, accounting the tragic morning. “Genuine to Cody’s nature and without hesitation, he went to pick up his friend.”

On the way home, it’s believed Cody fell asleep at the wheel. No drugs or alcohol were involved. “It was a tragic accident with no one to blame,” the family said.

18-year-old Cody Clemente passed away in August after a car accident. Provided / GoFundMe

His mom, Lori Clemente, said Cody fought hard to stay alive and the doctors did everything they could.

“We’re holding on to the fact that he passed away in the midst of caring for someone else’s well-being and we will carry that with us like a bright light,” his family expressed.

As a snowboarder, he was known for his unique riding style and bringing flair to each run, competing in national and international snowboarding events, including in the Futures Tour, and Rev Tour.

“Cody often talked about how fortunate he was to connect with other snowboarders and skiers around the world who shared his passion for riding,” his mom said.

He was an alumnus athlete to the local USASA North Tahoe Series, which his mom co-directs.

“As hard as he rode every mountain, he loved his friends and family even harder,” Lori said.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to create a memorial fund to help local athletes access the snow, build a similar passion and dream, and “be part of the same amazing community that helped shaped who Cody is and will always be.”

The family is planning a memorial for Cody during the winter.