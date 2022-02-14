North Tahoe student dies in ski accident at Palisades Tahoe

The Tahoe-Truckee community is in mourning following an accident at Palisades Tahoe that took the life of North Tahoe High School sophomore Scotty Lapp, officials said.

“Our hearts are broken at (Tahoe Truckee Unified School District,) and our deepest sympathies are extended to the Lapp family and his friends,” said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of communications for the school district, in an email.

Lapp had reportedly finished competing at Sunday’s Tahoe Junior Freeride Series’ event at Palisades Tahoe when he and a teammate collided, Twomey said.

Counselors and therapists were on hand Monday at North Tahoe High School. Other resources were being set up across the district due to the amount of students who knew and befriended Lapp.

“We’re just trying to make sure we’re there for everyone as much as they need,” said Twomey. “Our community really pulls together during difficult times like this.”





Students at North Tahoe High School also had access to a chaplain, therapy dogs, and individual and group therapy sessions. Nine mental health professionals will also be present at the high school throughout the week.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com