North Tahoe town hall set for Aug. 13 to help small businesses, nonprofits seek support

Eligible small businesses and nonprofits in Placer County may begin applying for grant funding on Aug. 25. Placer Shares grant funding is designated to offset impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting state shutdown order.

According to a news release, to best facilitate the distribution of $8 million in grant funding, the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into an agreement with the Sierra Business Council to administer the county’s small business/nonprofit grant assistance program, known as Placer Shares.

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Town Hall meeting 9 a.m., Aug. 13, for the local business community to better understand the Placer Shares application process. Facilitating the conversation is Jane Christenson from Placer County and Kristin York from Sierra Business Council.

The county created the program to share a portion of its federal allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES funding. To date, Placer County is sharing a greater percentage of its federal funding than any California County. The grant program, which will be based on need, could provide awards of up to $10,000 to cover eligible COVID-19 expenses, identified by United States Treasury guidance. Grant applications will be accepted online Aug. 25 – Sept. 7 on the soon-to-be-launched Placer Shares website.

Visit https://conta.cc/2EVZuBp to register and for more information.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association