North Tahoe, Truckee High School Ski teams make their mark at Diamond Peak
The North Tahoe and Truckee High School Ski teams excelled at the slalom race at Diamond Peak Incline on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
North Tahoe High School
For women, Olive Wilson came in first (57.60), Brisa Morken in second (59.54), Regan Clute in third (1:02.95), Signe Whelan in fourth (1:03.67), Madeline Legarza in fifth (1:03.80), and Siduri Dunning in sixth (1:04.85).
And for men, Tyler Rantz in first (54.23), Prince Ilano in second (54.28), Peter Rusek in fourth (55.03), and Jake Buchanan in seventh (57.11).
Truckee High School
For women, Chloe Byrnes came in seventh (1:04.88), and Ellyse Hutchins in eighth (1:05.80).
For men, Dylan Oneil came in sixth (56.69), and Carson Koch in eighth (57.44).
