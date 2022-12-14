North Tahoe USASA awarded Sustainable Truckee sponsorship

Visit Truckee-Tahoe invites athletes to book lodging in Truckee to support sustainable travel.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — North Tahoe USASA is partnering with Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the official tourism authority for Truckee, a mountain town dedicated to sustainability with ambitious climate goals.

USASA was awarded a Sustainable Truckee sponsorship from the organization to promote the North Tahoe Series and Futures Tour, a ski and snowboard event series held at resorts in the Truckee-Tahoe region, and to invite athletes to learn and practice sustainable behaviors while traveling. Athletes are encouraged to support the sustainable mountain town by booking lodging with Truckee’s 12 hotels, inns and lodges and over 1,200 mountain homes.

The series culminates with the Futures Tour at Northstar California from February 27 to March 3, 2023, a stepping stone to the Olympics that attracts world-class youth athletes across the nation. With Sustainable Truckee sponsorship, the Futures Tour prize purse will increase to $8,000, the most of any USASA Futures event.

“We are excited to receive Sustainable Truckee sponsorship from Visit Truckee-Tahoe. This recognizes the history of the Truckee as a premier destination for winter sports athletes, the value that USASA provides for the Truckee community, and how it attracts sustainably-minded visitors to the region through pinnacle events,” said Simon Haskell, Series Director for USASA North Tahoe Series.

Committed to sustainability, Truckee has set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals of 80% reduction in GHG emissions by 2040, 100% renewable electricity by 2030, and 100% renewable energy by 2050 – establishing itself as a mountain town leader dedicated to climate action.

Along with its climate goals, Truckee is taking steps to reduce waste and provide sustainable transportation. The Town of Truckee recently banned single-use foodware, encouraging the use of Green Boxes, a reusable takeout container accepted at nine participating restaurants. EV charging stations are widely available, 22 miles of scenic paved paths are plowed in for winter walking or biking, and a new winter shuttle, TART Connect, provides free, on-demand rides from Truckee lodging to the walkable Historic Downtown.

“This sponsorship showcases Truckee’s commitment to providing premier athletes with a sustainable mountain town experience,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “Sustainable Truckee’s presence at USASA events will show athletes how Truckee is affecting positive change within the winter sports community, and how they can help too.”

The partnership will raise awareness of sustainable practices implemented in the Truckee community at USASA local events and at the USASA Futures Tour between February 27 and March 3, 2023 at Northstar California Resort.

Athletes participating in the USASA North Tahoe Series and Futures Tour can book Truckee lodging with the official Tourism Authority at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/usasa .