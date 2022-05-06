North Tahoe voters to decide on TOT renewal

In 1996, voters in North Lake Tahoe approved a transient occupancy tax on those staying overnight at short-term rentals and hotels.

In the past 25 years, the 2% transient occupancy tax has generated more than $45 million, along with more than $300 million in matching state and federal funding for projects including workforce housing, traffic mitigation, and maintaining public beaches, parks and trails.

On June 7, North Tahoe residents will decide whether to renew the measure, which is anticipated to generate some $4 million annually.

Measure A was reauthorized by voters in 2002 and 2012. The 2% transient occupancy tax is added to the countywide transient occupancy tax of 8%. Based on a 2021 Placer County Community Survey, 71% feel North Lake Tahoe has a “great need” or “some need” for additional funding to provide for local services. A community survey was also conducted to determine whether voters would support continuing North Lake Tahoe’s transient occupancy tax, and of those surveyed 81% were in favor of continuing the tax.

Palisades Tahoe President Dee Byrne, Tahoe City Marina General Manager Jim Phelan, and North Lake Tahoe Resort Association President Tony Karwowski have all endorsed Measure A. Additionally, the Tahoe City Downtown Association has said it supports renewing the area’s transient occupancy tax.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com