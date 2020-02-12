North Tahoe’s AJ Hurt skis to second Nor-Am win of season

AJ Hurt

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

For the second time in a little more than a week, North Tahoe’s AJ Hurt stood atop the podium of a North American Cup event.

Hurt, 19, posted her second win of the season, capturing first place in giant slalom today at Whiteface Mountain in New York.

The Squaw Valley skier was the only athlete to finish her second run under 59 seconds, which propelled her to victory by 0.13 seconds. Hurt finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 56.88 seconds.

Fellow Squaw Valley racer and overall cup points leader, Keely Cashman, 20, was fourth place with a total time of 1:57.78.

Another skier with ties to the area, Foreste Peterson, 26, was 11th with a total time of 1:59.22.

Incline Village’s Lila Lapanja, 25, finished in 19th with a total time of 2:00.48. Lapanja is the top-ranked slalom racer on the tour.

Sugar Bowl Academy alumna Gwen Wattenmaker, 18, finished in 29th with a total time of 2:02.77. Fellow Sugar Bowl skier, Ainsley Proffit, 18, took 31st with a total time of 2:03.54.

The North American Cup series will head to the National Winter Activity Center in New Jersey on Saturday for parallel slalom and slalom.