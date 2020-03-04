North Tahoe’s Nina Burt wins GS snowboard state title

North Tahoe senior Nina Burt races to a first-place finish at the CNISSF giant slalom state championships.

North Tahoe senior Nina Burt captured gold in giant slalom at today’s California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski And Snowboard Federation snowboard state championships.

Mount Shasta senior Tate Harkness held a more than 5 second lead after the first run at Northstar California Resort, but crashed near the bottom of her second run, keeping Burt in first place. Harkness’ first run time of 39.41 seconds was the fastest of the morning, regardless of gender. The fastest boy was Colfax rider Tyler Suddjian, who finished his first run with a time of 43.51.

“I feel bad,” said Burt. “She’s really good. (Harkness) definitely deserved it more than I did.”

Burt finished with a combined time of 1:31.56 to win this year’s giant slalom title. Oak Ridge sophomore Skylar Gray was second with a total time of 1:32.46. Foothill’s Clara Lindsay was third with a total time of 1:37.51.

From there, Truckee riders Ashley Parisi (1:37.65) and Morgan Just (1:40.22) took fourth and fifth, respectively.

