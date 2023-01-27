North Tahoe’s Percy remains unbeaten after win at Northstar

NORTHSTAR, Calif. — North Tahoe snowboarder Hanna Percy remained unbeaten on the season, leading the Lakers to a third first-place finish in as many races.

Percy has been untouchable this season, and continued her streak of dominance Monday at Northstar California Resort, posting the two fastest giant slalom runs of the day to finish nearly 10 seconds ahead of the next competitor.

Percy’s time of 1 minute, 12.10 seconds propelled the Lakers to first place as the school finished with the top four fastest times of the day and a high score of 234 points.

Alex Bumann took second place with a combined time of 1:21.86. Kyrah Oh was third with a total time of 1:23.11, and Issabella Berberich was fourth with a combined time of 1:25.12. North Tahoe also had Simone Desens take eighth with a combined time of 1:30.11.

On the boys’ side, Logan Carter gave North Tahoe a sweep of the top of the podium, claiming his first win of the season with a combined time of 1:12.82.

As a team, North Tahoe finished in fourth place with 193 points. Colfax won the race with a high score of 216 points. The Truckee boys’ team finished in fifth place with 156 points.

Ezra Adams led the Wolverines with a combined time of 1:16.81 to finish in fifth place. Truckee’s Tanner Kuch won the first two races of the season. Kuch had the second fastest time on the blue course, but struggled on the red course, finishing 40th overall.

The high school snowboard season continues Monday at Alpine Meadows with the second round of giant slalom racing.