North Tahoe’s Percy, Truckee’s Kuch capture wins in snowboard opener
The high school snowboarding season got underway Monday with a round of slalom racing at Alpine Meadows.
North Tahoe’s Hannah Percy led the Lady Lakers to a team win, capturing first place by more than a second with a combined time of 1 minute, 41.96 seconds. Alex Bumann was fourth for the Lakers with a total time of 1:47.21, and Lucia Vail was 10th with a total time of 2:02.31 to round out the team’s top-10 finishers.
The Truckee girls finished in fifth place as a team with just three riders. Bryce Manning led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:47.18 to claim third place. Ellery Manning was fifth place for Truckee, finishing with a combined time of 1:50.20.
The Truckee boys rode to first place as a team. Tanner Kuch led the Wolverines, capturing first place with a combined time of 1:44.23. Damon Parisi was third for Truckee with a total time of 1:45.29, followed by Ezra Adams in sixth place with a total time of 1:51.54.
Tavo Sadeg led the Lakers with a second-place finish behind a combined time of 1:44.92. Teammate Logan Carter was eighth place with a total time of 1:52.56. As a team, North Tahoe finished in fourth place.
High school racing will continue on Monday with another round of slalom competition at Alpine Meadows.
