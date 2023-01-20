North Tahoe’s Percy, Truckee’s Kuch undefeated to open snowboard season

Truckee's Tanner Kuch rides to a first-place finish at Boreal Mountain California on Tuesday.

Courtesy photo

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — North Tahoe snowboarder Hanna Percy and Truckee’s Tanner Kuch were dominant forces on the slopes a year ago, each winning four regular season events.

To open 2023, Percy, who is the defending slalom state champion, has picked up right were she left off a year ago, capturing first place in the first two races of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Snowboard Federation season.

Percy opened the season last Thursday at Alpine Meadow and posted the fastest time on both slalom courses, finishing with a combined time of 1:40.34 to lead the Lakers to a first-place finish as a team.

North Tahoe’s Isabella Berberich finished in fourth place with a combined time of 1:56.05. Teammate Lucia Vail was next in fifth place with a total time of 1:56.73. Marin Brimm gave the Lakers four riders in the top 10, finishing ninth with a combined time of 2:06.41.

As a team, North Tahoe finished with a high score of 225 points. The Truckee girls finished in third place with 172 points.

Ellery Manning led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:43.11 to take second place. Manning is the defending state champion in giant slalom.

Bryce Manning finished in third place with a combined time of 1:47.77.

Racing shifted to Boreal Mountain California on Tuesday for another round of slalom. Percy would again put together the two fastest runs of the day to win the event by more than a second with a combined time of 1:09.08. Vail finished fifth for the Lakers with a total time of 1:20.86. Kyrah Oh was sixth with a combined time of 1:22.31. Alex Bumann took eighth with a total time of 1:23.86, and Berberich was ninth with a combined time of 1:24.22.

As a team, North Tahoe captured first place with a high score of 224 points. The Truckee girls’ team finished in fifth place with 149 points.

Ellery Manning led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:10.80 to take second place. Bryce Manning was third with a combined time of 1:19.05.

Kuch claims wins at Alpine Meadows, Boreal

On the boys’ side, Truckee’s Kuch opened the season with a pair of first-place finishes. Kuch was the fastest on both courses at Alpine Meadows to take first place with a combined time of 1:43.87.

As a team, Truckee picked up the win with a high score of 216 points. Ezra Adams finished in fourth place with a total time of 1:48.09. Myles Neadeau also finished in the top 10 for the Wolverines, taking ninth place with a combined time of 1:55.64.

The North Tahoe boys finished in third place with 207 points. Logan Carter led the Lakers with a combined time of 1:46.61. Kai Cortez finished sixth with a total time of 1:53.16.

Teams would then head to Boreal for the second round of racing and again Kuch couldn’t be caught, beating the field by more than three second to finish in first place with a combined time of 1:11.20. Adams finished in third for Truckee with a combined time of 1:16.37. Neadeau took ninth place with a total time of 1:55.64.

As a team, Truckee finished in fourth place with 181 points. Colfax won the race with 211 points. North Tahoe was second with 210 points.

Carter led the Lakers with a combined time of 1:46.61 to take third place. Cortez was sixth with a total time of 1:53.16.

The third round of high school snowboard racing will feature giant slalom and will be held Monday at Northstar California Resort.