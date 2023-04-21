North Tahoe’s Sakrison leaps to first-place finish at Kays Ostrom Invite
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The North Tahoe track and field team traveled to Grass Valley last weekend to compete at the annual Kays Ostrom Invitational.
Lakers senior Skyler Sakrison had a standout performance, claiming first place in triple jump with a personal record of 40 feet, 10.25 inches. Sakrison also set a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.74 seconds to finish in third place.
Senior Jacob Lutz brought the boys’ team their other podium finish at the meet, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches in high jump to take second place. Lutz was also seventh long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 5 inches and ninth in the 100 meters with a season-best time of 11.92. Senior teammate Daniel Joslin took eighth place with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches. Joslin also finished in seventh place in discus with a throw of 114 feet, 11.50 inches. Freshman Ezra Schnierl also posted a top-10 finish in the field events, setting a personal record in triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 4 inches to take seventh.
Junior Isaac Pacheco-Martinez paced the Lakers in the distance events, claiming ninth place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:27.60. Sophomore Ryder Hallenberg took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.77, and was followed by junior Cole Robbins in ninth place with a persona-record time of 50.10.
As a team, North Tahoe finished in a tie for 12th place with seven points. Rio Americano and Vanden tied for first place with a high score of 86 points.
On the girls’ side, junior Kaya Siig led the Lakers with a personal record in pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6.00 inches to take fourth place.
Junior Libby Webb claimed a trio of top-10 finishes, taking seventh in long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 8.25 inches, seventh in triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 9.25 inches, and seventh in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches.
Sophomore Alexis Hallenberg set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.43 to take fifth place. Junior Kalena Steves also set a personal record in the event, finishing eighth place with a time of 1:05.83.
Freshman Britta Johnson led the team in the distance events with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 meters, posting a time of 13:04.42. Senior Frances Gramanz took 10th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.99.
As a team, North Tahoe finished in eighth place with 29 points. Vanden took first place with a high score of 70 points.
The Lakers will head to Reno on Saturday to compete at the Northwest Invite at Spanish Springs High School.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.