North Tahoe’s Sakrison leaps to first-place finish at Kays Ostrom Invite

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The North Tahoe track and field team traveled to Grass Valley last weekend to compete at the annual Kays Ostrom Invitational.

Lakers senior Skyler Sakrison had a standout performance, claiming first place in triple jump with a personal record of 40 feet, 10.25 inches. Sakrison also set a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.74 seconds to finish in third place.

Senior Jacob Lutz brought the boys’ team their other podium finish at the meet, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches in high jump to take second place. Lutz was also seventh long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 5 inches and ninth in the 100 meters with a season-best time of 11.92. Senior teammate Daniel Joslin took eighth place with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches. Joslin also finished in seventh place in discus with a throw of 114 feet, 11.50 inches. Freshman Ezra Schnierl also posted a top-10 finish in the field events, setting a personal record in triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 4 inches to take seventh.

Junior Isaac Pacheco-Martinez paced the Lakers in the distance events, claiming ninth place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:27.60. Sophomore Ryder Hallenberg took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.77, and was followed by junior Cole Robbins in ninth place with a persona-record time of 50.10.

As a team, North Tahoe finished in a tie for 12th place with seven points. Rio Americano and Vanden tied for first place with a high score of 86 points.

On the girls’ side, junior Kaya Siig led the Lakers with a personal record in pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6.00 inches to take fourth place.

Junior Libby Webb claimed a trio of top-10 finishes, taking seventh in long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 8.25 inches, seventh in triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 9.25 inches, and seventh in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches.

Sophomore Alexis Hallenberg set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.43 to take fifth place. Junior Kalena Steves also set a personal record in the event, finishing eighth place with a time of 1:05.83.

Freshman Britta Johnson led the team in the distance events with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 meters, posting a time of 13:04.42. Senior Frances Gramanz took 10th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.99.

As a team, North Tahoe finished in eighth place with 29 points. Vanden took first place with a high score of 70 points.

The Lakers will head to Reno on Saturday to compete at the Northwest Invite at Spanish Springs High School.