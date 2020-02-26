North Tahoe’s Trent Carter, Truckee’s Amber Hansford claim GS state titles

Girls Amber Hansford (Truckee) – 1:04.11 Kacey Benjaminson (North Tahoe) – 1:04.17 Kate Kelly (Truckee) – 1:05.26 Paige McGarry (North Tahoe) – 1:05.41 Aliza Neu (North Tahoe) – 1:05.50 Boys Trent Carter (North Tahoe) – 1:03.53 Luke Buchanan (North Tahoe) – 1:04.60 Tyler Lamperti (Truckee) – 1:04.77 Rhett Lindsey (North Tahoe) – 1:04.95 Emmett Roberts (North Tahoe) – 1:05.37

The first round of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Tahoe Basin Ski League state championships was held today at Alpine Meadows.

The area’s top high school racers gathered off of the resort’s Yellow lift for the giant slalom championships, which were held under warm, spring-like conditions.

The girls opened up today’s competition and after one run, North Tahoe sophomore Kacey Benjaminson held a 0.11 lead on Truckee freshman Amber Hansford. After a change in the course layout, Hansford managed to post the fastest second run of the day, edging Benjaminson by a combined 0.06 to claim this year’s giant slalom state championship with a total time of 1 minute, 4.11 seconds.

Truckee junior Kate Kelly claimed third place with a combined time of 1:05.26. North Tahoe teammates Paige McGarry (1:05.41) and Aliza Neu (1:05.50) were fourth and fifth, respectively. Truckee’s Audrey Rawson was next with a total time of 1:06.12, followed by North Tahoe’s Brook Taylor in seventh with a total time of 1:06.99. Truckee teammates Susie Greeno (1:07.00) and Haley Flaherty (1:07.08) were eighth and ninth. North Tahoe’s Eva Turk was 10th with a total time of 1:07.10 as girls from the Wolverines and Lakers posted the ten fastest combined times of the day.

One of the area’s top racers, Incline junior Paloma Nolan-Bowers sat in third place after the first run, but crashed near the bottom of the course on her second run. She was able to ski off under her own power.

Carter leads Lakers fifth straight GS title

North Tahoe senior Trent Carter sat in first place after the boys’ opening runs, and then went on to record the second fastest final run of the day to win the giant slalom state title by more than a second.

“Just pinning it to win it,” said Carter on throwing down the day’s fastest combined time. “Full send. I’m really stoked.”

Carter, who was as a runner-up in giant slalom last year, finished the day with a total time of 1:03.53.

Teammate Luke Buchanan finished in second place with a total time of 1:04.60.

Truckee’s Tyler Lamperti claimed third place with a total time of 1:04.77.

From there, the Lakers posted the next four fastest times on the way to claiming a fifth consecutive giant slalom title as a team. Rhett Lindsey (1:04.95) was fourth place, followed by Emmett Roberts (1:05.37), Bodie Hudson (1:06.36), and Norm Kitching (1:09.24).

Truckee’s Drew Dolan ended the run of North Tahoe skiers, claiming an eighth-place finish with a total time of 1:11.51.

The state championships will head over to Kangaroo run for tomorrow’s slalom event. The competition will get underway at 10 a.m.

“It’ll be interesting to see all the boys — how they do — because it’s all about juicing your skis all the way down to the bottom, and who can do that the best without making any big mistakes,” said Carter.