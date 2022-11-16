Northern Lights Festival returning to Incline Village, Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors. The schedule is on the organization’s website at NorthernLightsTahoe.com , and most events are free.

“We are excited to introduce Candy Cane Village as our newest showcase event on Dec. 3,” said Linda Offerdahl, executive director of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Association. “It is our community’s premiere family and lighting event and a festive part of all the events to enjoy this holiday season on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.”

Candy Cane Village is hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 3. The campus is decorated with holiday lighting that includes a community tree with red and white holiday lights. Patterson Hall Patio will be transformed into a Holiday Village featuring Nevada Santa and Mrs. Lollie Claus. Other events on Dec. 3 include “Sip and Snack” at Country Club Center venues and the Hyatt’s “S’more Happy Hour and Story time with Mrs. Claus,” from 6-7 p.m. Self parking is complimentary at the Hyatt from 3-8 p.m.

Traditional events begin Dec. 1-4 with the Tahoe Film Fest. Other popular events are Brunch with Santa, sponsored by Tahoe Family Solutions and the Incline Village General Improvement District on Dec. 11 at the Chateau and TOCCATA’s Messiah on Dec. 12 at Cornerstone Church.

Sip and Shop Saturdays in the shopping centers and other businesses encourage everyone to shop throughout the community to support local merchants.

Deck The Halls Lighting Contest encourages businesses and residents to decorate their properties. The Griswold Award is given to the Brightest Display for residents and businesses. The Most Creative award is presented to the business with the best-themed window display.

“Other ‘not-to-miss’ events are opening day at Diamond Peak on Dec. 8, the Gingerbread Display with train in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, concerts in the Crystal Bay Club’s Crown Room and the Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Hanukkah services at our local churches,” said Offerdahl.

For a complete calendar and more details visit Northernlightstahoe.com .

The Northern Lights Festival is organized by the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Association. Community sponsors include Travel North Lake Tahoe, University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe, Incline Village General Improvement District, UC Davis Environmental Research Center, Tahoe Film Fest, Cool Mess, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Washoe County Sherriff’s Office.