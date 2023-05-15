Northstar California announces Summer 2023 activites

The Northstar Bike Park opens for the summer season on Friday June 16, offering lift-access tracks and trails to mountain bike enthusiasts.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – After a historic winter season, Northstar California is looking ahead towards summer. Conditions permitting, Northstar, as well as Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts are targeting Friday, June 16 for their opening days, with an array of highly anticipated summer activities available.

“We are emerging out of what was a record-breaking, unforgettable winter season, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to our mountains for sunshine and summer activities,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region at Vail Resorts. “Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood offer such special experiences throughout the summer season, surrounded by the incredible beauty of Lake Tahoe – we are so lucky to recreate in this region and celebrate all it has to offer with all who visit us.”

This summer, Northstar will once again open its iconic Bike Park, which offers mountain bikers new challenges and adventure all summer long with adrenaline-pumping features; single track, downhill, cross country, and other world-class terrain; and progression areas like the new Gatorade Skills Zone and recently revamped Toyota Jump Park. From technical descents on local favorites like Boondocks, to anti-gravity opportunities on the jumps of Livewire, the Northstar Bike Park truly has something for riders of all levels.

Guests can also hike or ride up to the top of the mountain to soak in some astonishing views of Lake Tahoe from 8,610 feet. Meanwhile in the Village, guests of all ages can enjoy roller skating, live music and fun events throughout the summer, along with delicious dining at the new Wild Pine restaurant, as well as Bourbon Pub.

Summer camps are also returning for children ages 4-17, providing a variety of programs including MTB Skill Development camp, MTN Wilderness Adventure camp, and Kids Art and Exploring camp. The pro-rated 18-hole Northstar Golf Course is also set to open June 16, conditions permitting, and the 6,800 yards of greens are lining up to be in great condition with minimal damage from the record-breaking winter.

Details about summer activities, tickets, hours of operation, event calendars, and more can be found at http://www.NorthstarCalifornia.com .