Northstar Community Services District special election set for Nov. 2

Voter information guides and mail ballots are hitting the mail from the Placer County Elections Office to registered voters in the Northstar Community Services District in preparation for the upcoming Nov. 2 special election.

Residents in the Northstar region of North Lake Tahoe are being asked to vote on a measure to levy up to $219 per year for 10 years, providing $450,000 annually in locally controlled funding to the Northstar Fire Department for fire protection.

Should voters in the Northstar Community Services District approve the increase, the measure will improve local wildfire protection by funding the removal of dry brush, dead trees and fire hazards, improving evacuation routes, adding fire breaks and providing homeowners with easy, inexpensive green waste disposal options.

The measure will also provide annual adjustments, exemptions for low-income residents and citizen oversight.

Voters in the district will need to obtain a two-thirds majority vote in order to approve the measure.





The Elections Office located at 2956 Richardson Drive in Auburn will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for early voting and on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will also be staffing one polling place at the Northstar Community Services District, located at 900 Northstar Drive in Truckee, which will offer in-person voting, voter registration, accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance.

Should voters prefer not to mail their ballots, a 24-hour ballot drop box is located in front of the Placer County library at 301 Secline Street in Kings Beach and the Elections Office at 2956 Richardson Drive in Auburn.

Placer County residents who do not receive their ballots and information guides by Oct. 18 or misplace their guide can view it at https://www.placercountyelections.gov/ or request a duplicate guide or replacement ballot by contacting the Elections Office at 530-886-5650.

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County or completed online at sos.ca.gov.

Voters who miss the Oct. 18 registration deadline may come to the Elections Office during normal business hours or the polling place on Election Day and complete a conditional voter registration.

Registered voters who’ve recently interacted with the DMV are urged to confirm their voter status, political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/ .

For more information, visit the Elections Office website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov/ or call 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.

Source: Placer County