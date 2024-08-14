Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood announce Opening Day for 2024-25 season

Northstar Ski Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort will open for the 2024-25 ski season on Nov. 22 and Kirkwood Ski Resort will follow shortly after with their Opening Day scheduled for Dec. 6, according to a news release from Vail Resorts .

These scheduled opening dates are on track with last year’s actual opening days, where Heavenly opened Nov. 21, Northstar opened Nov. 23, and Kirkwood opened Dec. 1. Originally, Heavenly and Northstar were scheduled to open Nov. 17 while Kirkwood was scheduled for Dec. 1, but due to warm temperatures the opening dates were pushed back.

The 2024-25 Epic Pass options are now available to purchase. Guests have until Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, to lock in the best value for season-long skiing and riding before prices increase.