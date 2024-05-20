Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood gear up for summer 2024 season

Lake Tahoe, Calif. – After a dynamic 2023/24 winter season, Northstar California Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort are targeting Friday, June 14, for their opening days with an array of unique summer activities available across the region, conditions permitting. Kirkwood Mountain Resort will open to guests for summer activities once the snow has melted.

“The changing of the seasons in Tahoe is always exciting and full of adventure no matter what time of year it is,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region. “We are thrilled to welcome our guests back to our resorts for another unforgettable summer season. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy from the adrenaline inducing Bike Park at Northstar, to the best sightseeing views of Lake Tahoe courtesy of the Gondola at Heavenly, to beautiful hikes and disc golf at Kirkwood. Summer is a special time in Tahoe!”

For those eager to get an earlier start on summer activities, Northstar’s 18-hole Golf Course will open on May 24 with 6,800 yards of fun from tee to green. Shortly thereafter, the iconic Bike Park at Northstar is back, offering mountain bikers of all levels new challenges and adventure with exhilarating features; single track and downhill terrain; and progression areas like the Gatorade Skills Zone and Toyota Jump Park. Winter 2024/25 Epic Pass Holders save 10% off the Summer 2024 Unlimited Bike Season Pass, and Northstar 2024 Bike Park Pass Holders save 25% on Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park tickets and 50% on Stevens Pass Bike Park tickets.

Brand new this summer, starting July 12 Northstar will keep its Bike Park open for an additional two hours every Friday until 7pm through August 16, allowing guests even more opportunities to get together with friends and ride the night away! During those six weeks, the new Progression on Pedals program will offer fun evening sessions at the Bike Park, facilitated by top-tier female coaches, to promote skill-building and female leadership every Friday from 5-7pm. Additionally, the new Friday night Northstar Mini Enduro Race Series will present a community-centric, family-friendly race experience combining everyone’s favorite trail segments with uphill climbs and lift rides.

Guests at Northstar can also hike or take a scenic chairlift ride to the top of the mountain to soak in the views or hang out in the Village for roller skating, live music, and other events like Celebrate Freedom Fest on June 29. Delicious dining will be available at Wild Pine restaurant and Lavazza coffee and baked treats will be served at VOUS.

On the South Shore, Heavenly’s famous Gondola will spin again on June 14, serving up those unforgettable, breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the Gondola cabins themselves, as well as our observation deck. Once at the top, guests can participate in an array of activities for the whole family including zip lines, a climbing wall, gem panning, and the return of our Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster, which will be repaired for this summer and open in early July. Heavenly also offers numerous hiking trails at the top and bottom of Tamarack Express. Don’t forget about the yummy food and refreshing beverages at Tamarack Lodge and Café Blue throughout the summer season. Plus, meditate, stretch, and relax at Blue Sky Terrace with the Mountaintop Yoga series on Sundays starting June 23 through September 1 or the Lake Tahoe Yoga Festival on August 11!

Even more south, Kirkwood is truly a slice of high-alpine paradise. Adventurers can explore the network of self-powered mountain biking trails; try out the Discwood Golf Course, known to be one of the most challenging in the area; or hike through the stunning alpine meadows once the snow has melted. Kirkwood’s trails are also home to some of the most beautiful and diverse wildflowers in Northern California, including some rare and endangered species. Blooming from early June through mid-July, these flowers are a wonder to behold. Kirkwood Inn will also be opening this summer with its California-inspired BBQ menu and celebrating its 160th Anniversary! Built in 1864 at the intersection of three county lines – Amador, Alpine and El Dorado – it has long served local adventurers and others traveling through the pass. Located off Highway 88, its rich history, mouthwatering menu, and lively locals’ nights throughout the summer make it a can’t-miss destination.

Details about summer activities, tickets, hours of operation, event calendars, and more can be found at each resort website (http://www.SkiHeavenly.com ; http://www.NorthstarCalifornia.com ; http://www.Kirkwood.com ).

Epic Pass options are now available to purchase for the 2024/25 ski and ride season at the lowest price of the year – but hurry! Prices go up Memorial Day, May 27. If you love to ski Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Whistler Blackcomb, Stevens Pass, Park City Mountain, and more great resorts, there has never been a better time to be an Epic Pass Holder. Don’t forget that with Epic Mountain Rewards, Pass Holders can save 20% on a variety of exhilarating summer experiences for all ages, from mountain biking and hiking to sightseeing and mountain coasters, bike rentals, golf (at select resorts), and on-mountain food and beverage, in addition to lodging. Summer Scenic Gondola rides at participating resorts are free with Epic Passes (excluding Epic Day Pass).