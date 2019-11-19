Northstar, Heavenly move opening day plans to next week

Snowmaking at Heavenly began in late October, but do to warm temperatures, the resort and Northstar will move anticipated openers from Friday to next week.

Courtesy of Bryan Hickman / Heavenly Mountain Resort

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort announced updated opening dates ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The resorts were originally set to begin spinning lifts on Friday, but due to unusually warm weather that has limited snowmaking production, the targeted opener at each mountain has been pushed back.

Heavenly will look to open on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Northstar is targeting Friday, Nov. 29, to open for skiing and snowboarding. Kirkwood will announce an opening date in the coming days.

“Heavenly and Northstar operate the two largest snowmaking systems on the West Coast,” said Pete Sonntag, senior vice president of Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, in a news release. “As temperatures drop in the coming days, both resorts expect to be in full snowmaking production. We look forward to welcoming guests soon, with the best conditions in the region.”

The Village at Northstar will open on Friday, Nov. 22, offering family-friendly activities, dining and shopping options. Complimentary ice skating for Epic Pass holders will be available at the Village Rink, and all shops and restaurants in the village will be open, with Michael Mina’s new Bourbon Pub Northstar celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, Heavenly will offer daily sightseeing access via the Heavenly Gondola and also open the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster, an exhilarating on-mountain, gravity-powered alpine coaster with views of Lake Tahoe. On-mountain dining outlets Café Blue and Tamarack Lodge will be open as well.

Heavenly and Northstar continue to plan for lively celebrations to welcome to the 2019-20 skiing and snowboarding season.

On Opening Day at Heavenly, guests will be welcomed with complimentary donuts, hot chocolate and coffee in the morning at the Heavenly Village Gondola from 8 to 10 a.m. Music will welcome guests at the base of the Heavenly Village Gondola and Tamarack Lodge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northstar’s Opening Day will begin with the Big Springs Gondola opening celebration at 8 a.m. Music from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rink Stage kicks off an afternoon of family-friendly fun in the Village at Northstar. At 4 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate around the Village Ice Rink, followed by music and face painting from 5 to 8 p.m.