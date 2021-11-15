Northstar, Heavenly push back opening dates due to warm weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Skiers and riders will have to wait a bit longer to enjoy the slopes at Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California.

Vail Resorts officials announced Monday afternoon that due to warm temperatures hampering the ability to make snow, the opening dates of both resorts have been pushed back from the scheduled Friday opening.

Officials have not yet targeted another date for opening.

“Our top priority is to provide our guests with the best early-season ski and ride experience possible,” said Heavenly General Manager and Vice President, Tom Fortune and Northstar General Manager and Vice President, Deirdra Walsh in a joint press release. “While Mother Nature has not made it easy for recent snowmaking operations, our expert snowmaking team is ready to fire up the snow guns at every opportunity as weather gets cooler this week and next. We look forward to opening as soon as we feel we can provide our guests with a better experience and quality snow conditions.”

While the slopes aren’t quite ready for skiing, sightseeing will begin as planned at Heavenly with the opening of the gondola and Tamarack Lodge on Friday, Nov. 19. The Northstar village will also be open to guests.





For more information about Heavenly, visit skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

For more information about Northstar, visit northstarcalifornia.com or call 530-466-6784.

Source: Vail Resorts