Northstar Lodge hiring event is Thursday, dozens of jobs available

Northstar Lodge aims to fill 50 positions this fall.

Provided/Northstar Lodge

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Northstar Lodge is hiring for several dozen well-paying, year-round, hourly positions, including management positions, in Truckee.

Hourly positions for the lodge, a Hyatt Vacation Ownership property, include: Activities and recreation associates who help guests have fun and create memorable experiences – starting at a competitive pay of $20/hour; Front office personnel to welcome guests and provide a memorable first impression – starting at a competitive $21/hour; Housekeeping associates who help keep the villas and common areas of the resorts looking beautiful – starting at a competitive $22/hour; and maintenance associates who keep resort accommodations in tip-top order – starting at a competitive $23/hour.

All new hourly associates hired for these positions are eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

“At Northstar Lodge, we celebrate the power of vacations for all and believe that they make people better,” said GM Michelle Morikawa. “We believe in living life to the fullest, and that includes a fulfilling career. It’s the perfect time to join our team and become a vacation champion.”

Hyatt Vacation Ownership offers discounts on vacation experiences and stays at its global resorts for associates, their families and friends. Full-time associates also have access to a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans; paid time off; a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program; tuition reimbursement; employee assistance counseling and financial counseling.

Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required. Paid training will be provided.

Northstar Lodge is hiring for more than 50 positions this fall. There is an upcoming hiring event from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, for all positions.

To apply online, visit http://www.workatmvw.com/Truckee .