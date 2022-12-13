Northstar Lodge to host hiring event

A hiring event will be held at Northstar Lodge on Dec. 15.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Hyatt Vacation Ownership is hiring for several dozen well-paying, year-round, hourly positions at Northstar Lodge in Truckee.

All new hourly associates hired for these positions are eligible for a $1,000 sign on bonus.Hyatt Vacation Ownership offers generous discounts on exciting vacation experiences and stays at its global resorts for associates, their families and friends. Full-time associates also have access to a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans; paid time off; a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program; tuition reimbursement; employee assistance counseling and financial counseling; and other support.

Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided.

Hourly positions available include:

Activities and recreation associates who help guests have fun and create memorable experiences – starting at a competitive pay of $20/hour

Front office personnel to welcome guests and provide a memorable first impression – starting at a competitive $21/hour

Housekeeping associates who help keep the villas and common areas of the resorts looking beautiful – starting at a competitive $22/hour

Maintenance associates who keep resort accommodations in tip-top order – starting at a competitive $23/hour

The event will be held Thurs. Dec. 15 from 12-4 p.m. at Northstar Lodge.

To apply online, visit http://www.workatmvw.com/Truckee .