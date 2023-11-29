Northstar opens more terrain
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Less than a week after Northstar California started running lifts for the season, they’ve made enough snow to open more of the mountain.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 29, the resort will be adding Arrow and Big Easy lifts, as well as, Big Springs Gondola and Vista to the current lifts running.
“We’re talking 9 features and a small jump, thanks terrain park crew,” Northstar said in a Facebook post.
Lower Lion’s Way and Village Runs are also now open.
“Huge shoutout to all of our teams for making it happen,” the post said.
