Northstar returns to free parking at Village View lot

After releasing opening day plans for the 2020-21 ski season last week, Northstar California Resort announced it will return to free parking at its Village View lot.

Northstar is projecting Nov. 20 as its season opener, and will have parking available at Village View on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional parking will again be available at its Castle Peak lot, which is located off the roundabout leading to the resort.

Last season the resort announced it would begin charging to park at the Village View lot, located above The Village at Northstar. The decision to charge for parking at the lot was met with scorn by several members of the community and season pass holders and recently was heard in Placer County Supreme Court. On Aug. 12, Judge Steven Howell issued a decision in favor of Truckee local Robert Grossman for a refund of his season pass and related court costs due to Grossman arguing he never used his pass because of the changes in parking at Village View.

Heading into the upcoming ski season, Northstar also announced a number of key changes to the resort experience including: face covering requirements for skiers and riders ages 3 and older in order to get on the mountain as well as in all parts of resort operations, including lift lines, riding lifts, and riding gondolas (face coverings are not required while skiing or riding but are recommended by the resort); number of people allowed per chairlift; alterations to ski and ride schools; and limits on lift tickets to prioritize pass holders.

“For the vast majority of days during the season, we believe everyone who wants to get on our mountains will be able to. However, we are not planning for the majority of days, we are planning for every day of the season,” said Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz, in a statement. “We want to provide assurance to our guests that we will do our very best to minimize crowds at all times – be it a holiday weekend or the unpredictable powder day. We believe this approach will help ensure a safe experience for everyone, while prioritizing access for our pass holders.”

Paid parking will also be available below the village at the Lower Village Premium lot at a cost of $20 during weekdays and $40 during weekends and holidays. As part of planned changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, payments at the Lower Village lot will be cashless. Guests will be required to make a payment through kiosks found around the lot. The lot will also be open to free parking after 2 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.