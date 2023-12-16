Nourishing winter wellness: A prescription for a hearty vegetable & bean stew

As winter settles upon our picturesque landscape, it’s time for us to embrace a lifestyle that not only keeps us warm but also nurtures our health from within. As a local family doctor and a firm believer in the power of lifestyle choices, I’m back to share another health tip that will warm your hearts and nourish your bodies.

In previous columns, we’ve discussed the benefits of starting the day with wholesome overnight oats. Today, let’s turn our attention to the often underestimated midday meal—lunch. Many of my patients, upon my inquiry, reveal a common culprit in their lunch routines: sandwiches. While these may be convenient, they often lack the nutritional punch our bodies need.

The issue with sandwiches lies in the bread, even the seemingly virtuous whole grain varieties. Bread can wreak havoc on our blood sugar levels, potentially contributing to that notorious afternoon slump, as well as weight gain, and diabetes. Moreover, sandwiches typically fall short in providing the abundance of vegetables our bodies crave for optimal health.

In the warmer months, I’ve recommended indulging in hearty salads, but as winter’s chill sets in, let’s pivot to a soul-warming alternative: the Instant Pot Vegetable & Bean Stew. This is not just a suggestion; it’s what I personally indulge in, and I assure you, the benefits are not just for the taste buds.

Why this stew, you ask? This carefully crafted recipe is not only a breeze to batch prepare for the week but is also versatile, allowing for endless variations based on your preferences. The stew offers at least two servings of vegetables, a daily requirement for longevity and optimal health, as well as a healthy dose of beans, a crucial component for our well-being.

Here’s the recipe for the Instant Pot Vegetable & Bean Stew:

Prep: 25 mins

Cook: 35 mins

Total: 60 mins

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 1.5 lbs ground turkey (optional)

1.5 lbs ground turkey (optional) 1 medium red onion, ¼-inch diced

1 medium red onion, ¼-inch diced 1 medium tomato, ¼ inch diced (optional)

1 medium tomato, ¼ inch diced (optional) A vegetable: 16 cups of a leafy vegetable, or 8 cups of a non-leafy vegetable.

A vegetable: 16 cups of a leafy vegetable, or 8 cups of a non-leafy vegetable. 2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced garlic 2 tablespoons seasoning of choice (eg, adobo seasoning, chili powder, curry powder, Italian/Greek/Thai/Herbs de Provence seasoning)

2 tablespoons seasoning of choice (eg, adobo seasoning, chili powder, curry powder, Italian/Greek/Thai/Herbs de Provence seasoning) Salt and pepper to taste

Salt and pepper to taste 2.5 cups chicken bone broth (or vegetable broth)

2.5 cups chicken bone broth (or vegetable broth) 2 cans beans, rinsed and drained

Toppings (optional):

Sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chopped peanuts (especially good with Thai seasoning), chopped almonds, sunflower seeds.

Instructions:

1. To a large Instant Pot, add the olive oil. Turn to SAUTE and let the oil heat for 2 minutes.

2. Optional: Add the ground turkey and cook for 5 minutes until browned.

3. Add the onion and cook for 3 more minutes or until softened.

4. Add the tomato (optional).

5. Add the chopped vegetable, the garlic, the seasoning, and the salt and pepper. Cook for 1 to 2 additional minutes, until the garlic is fragrant.

6. Add the broth and stir, scraping up any stuck-on bits of food (this will prevent burning).

7. Cover and seal the Instant Pot. Cook on manual (HIGH) pressure for time determined by vegetable: Asparagus (1 min), Broccoli (1 min), brussel sprouts (2 min), cabbage (3 min), cauliflower (2 min), collard greens (12 min), kale (3 min), spinach (3 min), squash (8 min)

8. Immediately release the pressure. Carefully open the Instant Pot.

9. Turn the Instant Pot to OFF. Stir in the beans. Place the lid back on top and let stand for 10 minutes to thicken.

10. Uncover. Add toppings (optional). Serve hot.

This stew is not just a meal; it’s a commitment to your well-being. I encourage you to give it a try, experiment with different vegetables and seasonings, and share the warmth and health with your loved ones. Here’s to a winter filled with hearty, nourishing meals and vibrant health in our beloved mountain community! Stay warm and well.

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.