November is National Diabetes Awareness Month: Understanding and preventing diabetes

In our active mountain community of Truckee, many residents might assume diabetes isn’t a local concern. However, prediabetes and diabetes affect millions of adults across the U.S., including those in areas like ours where outdoor lifestyles are common. With November designated as National Diabetes Awareness Month, let’s take a closer look at these conditions and learn practical tips to reduce our risk.

What Are Prediabetes and Diabetes?

Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Without intervention, many people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within 5 to 10 years. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, affects how the body metabolizes glucose, leading to chronically elevated blood sugar levels that, if uncontrolled, can damage blood vessels and organs.

In the U.S., approximately 96 million adults—over a third of the population—have prediabetes, and most don’t know it. According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for around 90-95% of cases. Diabetes prevalence is influenced by several factors, including genetics, age, and lifestyle choices. The good news is that, in many cases, type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes.

10 Tips to Prevent Diabetes

As a family doctor, I’m passionate about promoting lifestyle habits that can prevent and manage health issues. Here are ten practical tips for reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, along with how I personally incorporate them into my routine.

Eat 4 Servings of Vegetables Daily

Vegetables provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support stable blood sugar levels and overall health. Aim for four servings a day, including leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, and colorful options like peppers and carrots. I eat a large salad at lunch and have a plate of vegetables with dinner every day. Eat 1 Serving of Beans or Peas Daily

Beans and peas are high in fiber and protein, which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. Try to incorporate at least one serving daily in soups, salads, or as a side. I add beans or peas to my salad at lunch, often have tempeh instead of meat, and enjoy pasta made from chickpeas, such as Banza. Limit Ultra-Processed Foods to Once Weekly

Ultra-processed foods often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and preservatives that can disrupt blood sugar regulation. Try to limit these foods, such as chips, fast food, and sweets, to no more than once per week. I avoid eating foods from packages and keep fresh produce on hand to help make healthier choices. Limit Red and Processed Meat

Eating too much red and processed meat is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Try to replace red meats with lean protein sources like chicken, fish, beans, or tofu whenever possible. I only eat red meat—beef, pork, or lamb—on federal holidays, and I mostly choose plant sources of protein, along with chicken, ground turkey, salmon (I buy it frozen from Costco), tempeh, nuts on salads, and chia seeds in overnight oats. Stay Active

Physical activity is key for diabetes prevention. Aim to walk at least 12,000 steps daily, engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise like brisk walking or skiing each week, limit sitting to under 8 hours per day, and enjoy sauna bathing twice a week to support cardiovascular health. I do this by parking a distance away from work to get extra steps, going for long hikes or bike rides on weekends, and skiing during winter. Limit Alcohol to No More Than 7 Drinks per Week

Excessive alcohol intake is linked to insulin resistance. Keeping alcohol to a maximum of seven drinks per week can support better metabolic health. When going out, I drink plenty of water and often choose non-alcoholic beer. My favorite brand currently is Athletic Brewing. Avoid Tobacco

Tobacco use is associated with a higher risk of diabetes and other serious health issues. Avoiding tobacco can protect your blood vessels and reduce diabetes risk. I avoid all tobacco products. Get Enough Sleep

Sleep affects hormone levels, including those regulating blood sugar. Poor sleep has been linked to insulin resistance and a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Aim for 7-9 hours per night. Here are my other sleep tips: I keep a consistent bedtime, even on weekends, and have an hour-long wind-down ritual where I avoid screens. I like to listen to an audiobook with a sleep timer, and I wear an eye mask and earplugs to block out light and noise. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to unhealthy behaviors and elevate blood sugar levels. Consider stress-management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and spending time in nature—our beautiful mountain environment is perfect for this! I do a daily 10-minute meditation using the Calm app’s Daily Meditation, journal each day for 15 minutes, and make sure to spend time outdoors on weekends to recharge. Monitor Blood Sugar Levels

If you have risk factors, ask your doctor about regular screenings. Monitoring blood sugar can catch problems early, allowing for preventive measures before prediabetes turns into diabetes. I ask my doctor to check a hemoglobin A1c annually to screen for diabetes.

Making regular, health-conscious lifestyle choices is essential for diabetes prevention and can lead to a longer, healthier life. Take advantage of Diabetes Awareness Month to reflect on your habits and take proactive steps to support your well-being.

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.