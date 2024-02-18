NTCA Board of Directors endorses Cindy Gustafson for Placer County District 5 Supervisor (Opinion)

At their January board meeting, the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors unanimously endorsed Cindy Gustafson for Placer County District 5 Supervisor, a role for which her unparalleled dedication and deep-rooted understanding of Eastern Placer County uniquely qualify her.

A resident of North Lake Tahoe in Placer County for over 40 years, Cindy has a profound connection to our community. Her commitment to Eastern Placer County is not just a matter of record; it is a testament to her dedication to the residents, businesses, visitors, and place she calls home.

Having held a variety of leadership positions in our community, Cindy’s leadership style is marked by an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and open-mindedness. She actively pursues and engages with all viewpoints, showing a remarkable capacity for understanding diverse perspectives and concerns. This approach has been crucial in fostering a community where different ideas are invited, heard, and valued.

A staunch advocate for local control, Cindy has consistently supported the reinvestment of locally generated resources in Eastern Placer County, ensuring that our community thrives on its own terms. Her voting record aligns with the pillars of the NTCA, demonstrating her alignment with the priorities and efforts of our stakeholders.

Perhaps most importantly, Cindy has shown an exceptional dedication to the sustainability and stewardship of our natural environment, particularly in Tahoe. Her prioritization of sustainable practices and environmental care is not just a policy stance but a reflection of her deep respect and love for this special place, and wish to preserve it for generations to come.

In sum, Cindy Gustafson represents the epitome of dedicated, insightful, and responsive leadership. Her tenure in Eastern Placer County has been marked by significant achievements and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community. We believe that Cindy Gustafson is not only the best choice for Placer County District 5 Supervisor, but also the right choice to lead us into a future where our community’s unique needs are met with understanding, care, and strategic foresight.

Submitted on behalf of the NTCA and its Board of Directors