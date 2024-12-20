NTCA reinvests nearly $7.5m through its 2024-25 annual grant cycle

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Dec. 18, 2024) – As part of the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program’s Annual Grant Cycle, the NTCA Board of Directors recently approved and recommended a total of nearly $7.5 million in tourism-generated funding for projects and programs designed to enhance community vitality and improve quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors. This funding unlocks $8.8 million in matching grants, for a cumulative investment of over $16 million in the North Lake Tahoe community.

“The TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program provides the ability to direct funds generated by those who visit North Lake Tahoe – whether for the day, or if they stay overnight – to initiatives that enhance the day-to-day experience for all of us,” said Sue Rae Irelan, NTCA board president. “During this Annual Grant Cycle, projects that were put forward for funding consideration were primarily trail projects, however we hope to see funding requests for more workforce housing initiatives that can provide new housing options for our friends, neighbors, and colleagues in future cycles.”

At the recommendation of the broad coalition of local residents who make up the TBID Advisory and Zone 1 committees, the NTCA Board of Directors approved the expenditure of up to $565,606 in TBID funds. Through the TBID, both day visitors and overnight visitors contribute to North Lake Tahoe’s vitality through purchases at activity providers, restaurants, and retailers. TBID funds must be spent on programs and activities that directly benefit the businesses paying the assessment.

The four projects to receive TBID funding support initiatives that contribute to community vitality, economic health and environmental stewardship:

In addition, the NTCA Board of Directors voted in support of the TOT Advisory committee’s motion to recommend to the Placer County Board of Supervisors up to $6,914,220 in TOT funds (generated by overnight visitors who stay in local hotels or short-term rentals) be invested into eight projects.

In January 2025, the Board of Supervisors will vote on the allocation of funding for the following:

At a meeting last month, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $1 million in TOT funding through the Annual Grant Cycle for winter shuttle service and enhanced transit in North Lake Tahoe. The funds are being used for Regional Transit Park and Ride programs with additional shuttles for the Highway 89 corridor between Tahoe City and Olympic Valley, an additional weekend of service on the Highway 267 corridor between Truckee and Northstar, plus new shuttles between Truckee and Donner Summit/Sugar Bowl Resort.

Included in the nearly $1 million approved TOT funds were allocations for extended winter commuter services in North Lake Tahoe that will run from Dec. 4 through April 7, 2025 and supplement existing TART fixed-route bus services. The new service will operate along the three major highways with the goal of providing service to commuters, residents, and visitors each morning and evening.

“The TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program has helped advance efforts to work toward solving some of our region’s most challenging issues,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “Although we still have a long way to go, having access to two sources that generate funding primarily paid by tourists visiting our region gives our community a greater opportunity than ever before to address some of these pressing needs.”

Learn more about the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program and how it supports a vibrant, year-round economy in North Lake Tahoe at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .