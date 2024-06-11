NTCA seats TOT Advisory Committee Members, looks for two additional candidates

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors has approved a slate of 13 local candidates to sit on the new TOT Advisory Committee. The board also directed staff to reopen the application process in an effort to identify two additional community members who can further expand regional representation on the committee. The new TOT Advisory Committee takes on the responsibilities of the former TOT and CAP committees and streamlines efforts to direct the roughly $10M of Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenues generated by overnight stays in local hotels and short-term rentals in North Lake Tahoe.

“Our board unanimously approved the slate of committee members who now make up the new TOT Advisory Committee and thank all of those who expressed interest in having a seat at the table,” said Sue Rae Irelan, NTCA Board Chair. “We have also reopened the application process specifically to solicit local representation in two seats; one representing housing expertise, with a background in planning, construction, financing or land use, and a second seat providing geographical representation from Donner Summit.”

The 13 members seated on the TOT Advisory Committee include:

Teresa Crimmens – representing transportation/housing advocacy/expertise

Pat Fraser – representing transportation/housing advocacy/expertise

Acadia Davis – representing transportation/housing advocacy/expertise

Dan Wilkins – representing North Lake Tahoe Special Districts

Andrew Ryan – representing North Tahoe Chamber/NTBA/TCDA

Heidi Spirgi – Placer County District 5 Supervisor nominated representation

Kevin Drake – At-large*

Marina Gardiner – At-large*

Nicole Gorman – At-large*

Joshua Fonseca – At-large*

Waide Wright – At-large*

Sara Gooding – At-large*

Susan Winter – At-large*

Staff designated advisory seats are occupied by:

Lindsay Romack – Placer County

Ryan Murray – Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Bradley Johnson – North Lake Tahoe Special Districts

Per the Placer County Board of Supervisors direction, 100% of TOT funding generated in Eastern Placer County is to be spent to benefit the area. The TOT Advisory Committee will recommend TOT funding through the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program for projects and programs aligned with community priorities. This includes economic health, community vitality, and environmental stewardship. Funding recommendations will be made to the NTCA Board of Directors, who then vote to recommend expenditures funded by TOT to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for final approval.

Community members are invited to learn more about the TOT Advisory committee and application process for the two additional open seats. Applications can be submitted here between June 10 and July 10, 2024. The NTCA Board of Directors will seat the two additional committee members at their August 7, 2024 meeting.

Committee positions require a two-year commitment, with typical committee meetings taking place once per month and lasting 1-3 hours per meeting. Additional responsibilities include reviewing, scoring, ranking, and discussing projects and programs that come forward to the committee through the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work grant cycles. Committee members are also encouraged to bring forward creative and diverse ideas to address the community’s needs and priorities.

Email Tara Hetz with questions about the application process. For information on all of the committees convened by the NTCA, please visit http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com/who-we-are/ .

*At-large seats must fit one or more of 15 representation categories. Learn more.