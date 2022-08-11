NTPUD appoints Scott Wilson as district’s new T-TSA Representative

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — At its Aug. 9, regular meeting, the North Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors appointed Scott Wilson as the agency’s representative on the Truckee-Tahoe Sanitation Agency Board of Directors, effective Sept. 1.

Wilson is a North Lake Tahoe native with more than 40 years of experience in business operations, finance, personnel management, and customer relations. Most recently, he served for eight years as the Western Region Business Director for Impact Products before his retirement in 2021.

“I am excited to represent our community and the NTPUD in this role,” said Wilson. “The T-TSA is a critical local agency with a tremendous responsibility and a long history of service to its ratepayers and member districts. Like many local agencies, I know the T-TSA is facing unique challenges, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to understand how my experience and knowledge can help steward positive change and improvements across the organization.”

As the NTPUD’s representative on the T-TSA Board of Directors, Wilson will represent the public and the NTPUD and is vested with the duty to oversee T-TSA agency affairs. He will work with fellow T-TSA Directors to act collectively as a legislative body to accomplish the mission of the agency through policymaking and general direction to agency management.

“We had three wonderful and experienced candidates apply for this position, including a longtime incumbent,” said Sarah Coolidge, NTPUD Board President. “Going forward, we are excited to have Mr. Wilson bring a new and fresh perspective to this role, and we look forward to his involvement on behalf of the NTPUD and our community.”

Wilson replaces another longtime North Lake Tahoe native, Lane Lewis, who has served as the NTPUD’s T-TSA representative since 1991.

“We want to thank Mr. Lewis for his leadership, guidance, and longstanding service to our community, the NTPUD and the T-TSA,” added Coolidge.

The NTPUD provides wastewater collection and conveyance services to customers in North Lake Tahoe and serves as one of five member agencies that govern the T-TSA.

Source: NTPUD