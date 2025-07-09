NTPUD Expands Utility Rate Relief Program

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) Board of Directors has approved an expansion of the District’s Utility Rate Relief Program, offering new income-based assistance options to help residents manage their water and wastewater utility bills.

Effective immediately, the expanded program offers two tiers of monthly bill credits to income-qualified residents living within the NTPUD service area, from Dollar Hill to Kings Beach.

Tier 1 of the program now provides a monthly credit of $60 off a combined water and wastewater bill, and $30 off a wastewater only bill, for NTPUD residents who maintain their primary residence within the District and are also actively enrolled in the Liberty Utilities CARES program at the same address as their NTPUD water and/or wastewater services.

A new Tier 2 option provides a monthly credit of $30 off a combined water, and wastewater bill and $15 off a wastewater only bill, for NTPUD residents who maintain their primary residence within the District and verify that their annual combined household income before taxes is not more than 300% of the current federal poverty limit. To qualify for the new Tier 2 option, a one-person household must have a total combined annual income of $45,180 or less, while a four-person household can earn up to $93,600 annually.

“We recognize the challenges faced by many of our full-time residents in North Lake Tahoe,” said Sue Daniels, President of the NTPUD Board of Directors. “This expansion is a meaningful step to ensure that the District is there for those who need extra support.”

The program is available to residential wastewater accounts, as well as single-family and multifamily residential water accounts. The Board allocated funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until fully expended, between July 2025 and June 2026.

Applications are available on the NTPUD’s website and in person at the District’s Office in Tahoe Vista, 875 National Avenue.

For more information about the NTPUD’s Utility Rate Relief Program and to apply, please visit http://www.ntpud.org .