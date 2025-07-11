NTPUD approves annual increase for parks and recreation

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The North Tahoe Public Utility District increased its Community Facilities District (CFD) tax at its Board of Directors Meeting held at the North Tahoe Event Center on Tuesday, July 8.

Single-family units within the district’s boundaries will see tax bills go from $110.50 to $112.72 as a result of the increase.

Following a public hearing, the board approved the 2% annual increase to CFD, which provides park and facility operations and maintenance as well as youth recreation programming. It is the primary funding source for NTPUD’s Recreation and Parks Department.

An increase to the CFD tax is something the board considers every year based on the voter-approved Mello-Roos Special Assessment that was formed in 1995. The district consists of all taxable developed properties within the NTPUD boundaries.

The district has calculated the resulting revenue generated as $714,532 minus the county’s processing fees. No members of the public opposed the increase at the public hearing.

NTPUD’s boundaries span from the Nevada state line in Crystal Bay to Dollar Hill.

The district maintains several public beaches and owns and operates the North Tahoe Regional Park, the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area, and the North Tahoe Event Center.

Editor’s note: this article was changed following original publication to correct that the single-family unit tax bills are not going up $112.72, but are increasing from $110.50 to $112.72.