NTPUD receives $500,000 Bureau of Reclamation grant for Smart Water Meters

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – Next month, the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) will begin replacing more than 2,500 water meters throughout the Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, and Carnelian Bay communities thanks to a $500,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART (Sustain and Manage America’s Resources for Tomorrow) Program.

The NTPUD Smart Water Meter Project, supported by matching funds from the District’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget, will replace the District’s end-of-life water metering system and modernize it with advanced technology that utilizes cellular networks for data communication and customer notifications.

The new digital water meters will allow the District and its customers to analyze and manage water use in real time as well as detect leaks through customizable notifications and alerts.

“The smart water meters will give our customers a new tool to better manage their water use,” said Bradley A. Johnson, P.E., NTPUD General Manager. “With an easy-to-understand online dashboard and mobile app, our community can track their water usage, catch leaks early, and see the impact small changes can have on their water bills. Additionally, those small changes in water use, from each of our customers, add up to have a significant impact on the District’s water conservation efforts.”

The NTPUD Smart Meter Project builds on a successful pilot program in 2024, through which the District installed and tested cellular networks and connections for the new smart water meters on several District-owned facilities and properties. The full rollout of the program will begin in August 2025 and is expected to be completed in several phases over the next year.

The WaterSMART program, administered by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, provides funding to local agencies for infrastructure improvements that increase water sustainability and efficiency.

For more information about the NTPUD Smart Water Meter Project or to explore water-saving tips and resources, please visit http://www.ntpud.org or contact the District Office at (530) 546-4212.