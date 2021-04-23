NTPUD welcomes new Recreation and Community Event Supervisor

The North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) is proud to announce the addition of Matt Davis as the District’s new Recreation and Community Event Supervisor.

Davis comes to the NTPUD from the City of Chandler, Arizona, where he previously served as the city’s Recreation Coordinator. Before that, he served as a Recreation Specialist with the City of Auburn, Washington, and a Parks Program Assistant with the City of Kent, Washington.

“We are excited to welcome Matt in this new position that will focus on growing the District’s recreation programs and community activities,” said Bradley A. Johnson, P.E., NTPUD General Manager/CEO. “Matt brings a depth of experience and knowledge in creating and managing programs for all ages, and we look forward to seeing him connect with our community.”

As the NTPUD’s new Recreation and Community Event Supervisor, Davis will lead the development of the District’s major recreational programs and specialty offerings such as senior, adult, and youth recreation activities, active sports, special events, and fitness classes available at the North Tahoe Events Center. He will also oversee local neighborhood engagement, capacity building, and general promotion of the District’s recreation activities and community events.

“Matt’s hiring marks a return to offering recreation programs and special events for our residents and visitors,” added Loren Holt, NTPUD Administrative Manager. “We encourage the community to reach out to Matt with any questions or suggestions for activities and recreation offerings.”

Davis has experience coordinating recreation programs, special events, and both indoor and outdoor community activities for all ages. He directed more than 60 annual outdoor excursions and activities for the City of Chandler’s active adult community in 2019, growing program participation through social media outreach and increasing program revenue through new community partnerships and business sponsorships.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join this unique District,” said Davis. “I look forward to learning what residents and visitors want to see and experience, and I’m excited to create recreation programs that serve the community.”

Davis also has experience managing volunteers and community partnerships, including overseeing the City of Auburn’s Meals on Wheels program for three years.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management from Central Washington University and a Certification in Cybersecurity from Arizona State University. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional and enjoys soccer, fitness, water sports, hiking, and he is looking forward to learning to snowboard next winter.

The NTPUD proudly welcomes Matt Davis to the District and North Lake Tahoe. He can be reached via email at mdavis@ntpud.org or phone at 530-546-4212.