 Numbers in Placer and Nevada counties reflect nationwide surge | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Numbers in Placer and Nevada counties reflect nationwide surge

North Lake Tahoe counties see 30% increase in COVID-19 cases since last week

News News |

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 1,895. There are 440 new cases since Thursday, Dec. 3, indicating a 30% increase.

Of the 1,895 total cases, 1,363 have been released from isolation and 513 are presently active, 142 more than last week. There have been 19 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, nine in the last week.

Southern California was ordered to shelter-in-place by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week. Nevada and Placer counties fell under a stay-at-home order late Thursday, eliminating the option to dine in at restaurants entirely. Government officials said the order would last a minimum of three weeks to address depleting ICU capacities.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 8,544 COVID-19 cases. Last week the county said its COVID data may be delayed.

Placer County had 1,880 additional cases this week, a 28% increase in cases since last week. The county death toll is 85 — 14 of which took place in the last week.

Placer and Nevada counties are currently both in the purple Tier 1 and case numbers continue to rise. Testing centers’ availability is limited and changes by the day. The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

(As of Thursday morning)

NEVADA COUNTY

Number of COVID-19 cases: 1,895

Number in western county: 1,244

Number in eastern county: 651

Number of active cases: 513 (up 142 from last week)

Number hospitalized: 14

Number of recoveries: 1,363

Number of deaths: 19 (9 in the last week)

Number tested: 30,380

PLACER COUNTY

Number of COVID-19 cases: 8,544

Number in East Placer: 417

Number in Mid-Placer: 1,041

Number in South Placer: 6,898

Number of recoveries: 6,505

Number of deaths: 85 (14 this week)

Number tested negative: 170,899

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Health & Wellness
See more