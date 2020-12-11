Numbers in Placer and Nevada counties reflect nationwide surge
North Lake Tahoe counties see 30% increase in COVID-19 cases since last week
As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 1,895. There are 440 new cases since Thursday, Dec. 3, indicating a 30% increase.
Of the 1,895 total cases, 1,363 have been released from isolation and 513 are presently active, 142 more than last week. There have been 19 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, nine in the last week.
Southern California was ordered to shelter-in-place by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week. Nevada and Placer counties fell under a stay-at-home order late Thursday, eliminating the option to dine in at restaurants entirely. Government officials said the order would last a minimum of three weeks to address depleting ICU capacities.
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 8,544 COVID-19 cases. Last week the county said its COVID data may be delayed.
Placer County had 1,880 additional cases this week, a 28% increase in cases since last week. The county death toll is 85 — 14 of which took place in the last week.
Placer and Nevada counties are currently both in the purple Tier 1 and case numbers continue to rise. Testing centers’ availability is limited and changes by the day. The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19.
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 1,895
Number in western county: 1,244
Number in eastern county: 651
Number of active cases: 513 (up 142 from last week)
Number hospitalized: 14
Number of recoveries: 1,363
Number of deaths: 19 (9 in the last week)
Number tested: 30,380
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 8,544
Number in East Placer: 417
Number in Mid-Placer: 1,041
Number in South Placer: 6,898
Number of recoveries: 6,505
Number of deaths: 85 (14 this week)
Number tested negative: 170,899
