NV County Public Health to host Truckee community baby shower

Date: June 4 2024 Time: 11am – 1:30pm Venue: Truckee River Regional Park 10050 Brockway Road, Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Public Health Department is hosting a free community baby shower for eastern county residents.

All expecting families and those with bundles of joy under 1 year old can join June 4 at the Truckee River Regional Park 10050 Brockway Road, Truckee.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Informative Resources: Gather valuable insights and tips from experts to help you navigate the wonderful journey of parenthood.

Amazing Giveaways: Get a chance to go home with some fantastic goodies for both you and your little one!

Raffle Extravaganza: Don’t miss the opportunity to win fabulous prizes in our exciting raffle draw.

Enchanting Storytime: Immerse your baby in the magic of storytelling, creating beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and come celebrate the joy of new beginnings with us. Whether you’re still waiting for baby to arrive or have them in your arms, this event is a must-attend.