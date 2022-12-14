NV County supervisors recognize outgoing elected officials

Large group of attendees at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting for various retirement recognitions.

TRUCKEE, Cali. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13, recognized their colleagues, District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller, Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter, Assessor Sue Horne, and Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz, for their collective 120 years of public service, including 72 years at Nevada County.

Supervisors also recognized retiring Cal Fire NEU Chief Jim Mathias and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner for their combined 72 years in the fire service.

Miller, Horne, and Diaz’s last day at Nevada County will be Jan. 3, when newly elected District 3 Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, Assessor Rolf Kleinhans, and Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona are sworn into office. Marcia Salter will remain in office as auditor-controller through Jan. 10, when the Board of Supervisors will consider appointing Gina Will as auditor-controller at that meeting.

Miller recognized for 33 years of public service

Miller was first elected to the Board in 2014 and was elected to his second term in 2018. He represents downtown Grass Valley and the surrounding unincorporated communities along Highways 20 and 49.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been fun to do it all with you. I’ve enjoyed working on councils and commissions and boards and advocating for our rural counties. And the law and fire representation here, there are no organizations that are closer to my heart,” said Miller. “My biggest thanks goes to my wife, Roxanne, who is the reason I was able to do this for as long as I did.”

“Supervisor Miller’s accomplishments for our community will be felt for years to come. His advocacy at the state level positioned the County for long-term broadband solutions and for rural counties statewide,” added CEO Alison Lehman on Miller’s accomplishments as supervisor. “Affordable housing is complicated, and you cracked the nut and found the formula that worked, and to your credit there are 200 affordable housing units in Nevada County.”

During his eight-year tenure, Miller was instrumental in the areas of economic development, housing, and wildfire prevention policy. He served on the Regional Housing Authority for Sutter, Yuba, Colusa, and Nevada Counties, which has partnered to bring over 200 new senior and affordable workforce housing units to Nevada County. He also served as Chair of the Rural County Representatives of California, which advocates for policies that support all rural California counties on issues such as broadband, wildfire preparedness, public utility accountability, and homeowners’ insurance.

During his 33 years of public service, Miller served on the Grass Valley City Council, the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, the Grass Valley/Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Nevada County Country Club Board of Directors. He served as President of the Sierra College Foundation, Nevada County Campus and as Chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Diaz recognized for 33 years of public service

Diaz served as Nevada County’s Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters for 15 years, with a total of 33 years in public service. During his career with Nevada County, Diaz led elections, with a focus on accessibility and transparency. In 2018, he implemented the California Voter’s Choice Act in Nevada County, which has expanded in-person early voting, provided secure drop box locations throughout the county, and provides every registered voter in Nevada County a vote-by-mail ballot.

Diaz served as the President of the County Recorders’ Association of California from 2015 to 2017.

Salter recognized for 29 years of public service

Salter has dedicated 29 years of service to Nevada County, including 17 years as auditor-controller.

“It’s been an honor to work for the residents of Nevada County. No matter the differences, we all roll up our sleeves and work together to get the job done, and that’s why I’ve loved working with my team and County staff,” said Salter. “I’m grateful to the voters who supported me for four terms and my predecessor Bruce Bielefelt for the mentorship and opportunities he provided me.”

During Salter’s tenure, Nevada County was awarded Excellence in Financial Transaction Reporting by the State Controller’s Office for 20 consecutive years and has received the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence for 13 consecutive years. She implemented the County’s current financial management system, supported a recent upgrade to the County’s property tax system, and served on the California State Association of County Auditors, supporting the development of statewide resources.

Horne recognized for 25 years of public service

Horne has served Nevada County for 20 years, first as District 2 supervisor for two terms and then as assessor for three terms, with 25 years in public service throughout her career.

“It’s truly been a great honor for me to have served the citizens of our county for the past 12 years as their Assessor,” said Horne. “I have been privileged to work alongside an incredible team of highly competent and dedicated individuals in our office who strive daily to deliver excellent service to the taxpayers of Nevada County. I am very grateful to them, and the successes of the Assessor’s Office over the past 12 years are due to their exceptional skills and commitment to our public and to their co-workers. I wish Assessor-Elect Rolf Kleinhans continued success as he takes over the helm of the office next month.”

Horne is a Northern California Assessors’ Association member and served as its President in 2019. Her commitment to the community goes beyond her 20 years with Nevada County. She’s been a volunteer with Friends of Nevada County Military, founded the Sierra Nevada Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America, served on the Advisory Board of the Foothill Theater Company, and was a member of the Highway 49 Traffic Safety Committee, amongst other community accomplishments.

