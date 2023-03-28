NV County supes approve more funds for snow removal services in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow keeps falling and the price of removal continues to rise.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution for another amendment for snow removal services at the Truckee Library, Truckee Government building, and the Joseph Center.

The resolution amended the contract between the county and James White Construction, increasing the amount by $30,000 for a total contract price of $80,000 for the period of July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

The payment will be made from the fiscal year 2022-23 facilities department budget, said the agenda.

The county on Dec. 6, 2022, entered into the agreement with the company for $40,000. Due to increased demand as the continuous parade of storms dropped multiple feet of snow an amendment was executed in February for an additional $10,000.

The new amendment will be effective as of Tuesday, March 28.

The item was on the consent agenda which was unanimously approved and there was no discussion.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.