NV Energy Foundation provides major boost to Tahoe Fund’s forest health initiatives with $250K grant

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The NV Energy Foundation is making a major investment in the health of Tahoe’s forests with a $250,000 grant to the Tahoe Fund’s Smartest Forest Fund. This significant contribution will help increase the pace and scale of forest restoration efforts and better prepare Lake Tahoe communities for wildfire.

“In Lake Tahoe, catastrophic wildfire is not just a threat, it’s our reality,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Thanks to the NV Energy Foundation, we will be able to invest in more game-changing solutions and innovations to reduce excess fuels in our forests and better prepare them to withstand fire.”

The Smartest Forest Fund was launched in 2019 to use philanthropy to drive innovation through seed funding and de-risk opportunities for the Tahoe Fund’s public agency partners. Already, more than $1 million has been committed to over 25 projects and helped to secure over $27 million in public funding.

Innovative projects that have received funding through the Smartest Forest Fund include BurnBot’s remote operated machinery that speeds up fuels reduction by 10x; a software platform called LandTender that uses high-definition imagining and artificial intelligence to map landscapes for forest health treatments; and scholarships for students in Lake Tahoe Community College’s Forestry Program.

“This project will support the important work being done in and around Lake Tahoe to ensure the health of this incredible natural resource and protect the surrounding communities,” said NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon. “The Tahoe Fund drives outcomes in innovative, creative ways through collaboration and bringing the right partners to the table. I can’t think of a more deserving organization or better partner to collaborate with on this project.”

The NV Energy Foundation is committed to connecting with the community through philanthropic efforts, including civic leadership, financial contributions and volunteerism. Doing so makes our communities better places to live and work, which makes them better places to do business. We measure our success through the eyes of our employees, stakeholders, customers, business partners and neighbors. Learn more about the NV Energy Foundation’s grant cycle and funding priorities at nvenergy.com/foundation .

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund, the Smartest Forest Fund and the initiatives it has helped support at http://www.tahoefund.org .