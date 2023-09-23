NV Energy to continue Resilience Corridors Project work near Kings Beach and Incline Village using helicopter
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— NV Energy will be continuing work related to the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project and the Natural Disaster Protection Plan by removing hazard trees and ground vegetation in the area northeast of Kings Beach and west of Incline Village in Northern Nevada, beginning on or about September 26 and continuing for approximately 3 weeks. The work is aimed at protecting the community and NV Energy’s infrastructure from the increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.
Due to the location of the work, a helicopter will be used as heavy logging equipment is unable to access the steep and unstable terrain. Beginning on or about September 26, customers and visitors to the areas can expect to see the helicopter working overhead. There are no anticipated power outages during this work. Intermittent road and trail closures will occur in the area. Visitors and drivers in the area can expect to see logging trucks along the northern extent of Beaver Street, Speckled Avenue, State Route 267, and State Route 28.
Other than the intermittent closures, there are no other anticipated road closures related to this work.
To stay up-to-date and receive notice for upcoming work, be sure to update your contact information at MyAccount at nvenergy.com. You can learn more by visiting nvenergy.com/powersafenv.
